Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 06:29 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 07:10 PM

Police arrest retd Lt Gen Sarwardy seen with man claiming to be Biden's adviser

Photo: Star

Lieutenant General (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy, one of those seen with the Bangladesh-origin US citizen who posed as an adviser to Joe Biden during a press briefing at the BNP office on Saturday, was arrested from Savar this evening.

He was being taken to DB office on Minto Road, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of DMP's detective branch told The Daily Star.

The arrest came after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, replying to a query at a press briefing this afternoon, said Sarwardy would be arrested.

Sarwardy is not affiliated with the BNP.

Man posing as Biden’s adviser arrested

Hours after Saturday's clash between police and BNP men, a man who said his name was Mian Arefi, was seen with leaders of the BNP and its front organisations at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office.

Speaking in English, he said he was an adviser to Biden.

"I am a member of the national democratic committee … we have a hot connection … Joe Biden [US president] and I exchange text messages 10 to 15 times a day," he was heard saying. Sarwardy was accompanying Mian Arefi but did not talk at the briefing.

