Poisoning fish: Complaint filed against ex-UP member in Gazipur

A complaint has been filed against a former union parishad member over the alleged poisoning of fish of a farm spanning 82 bighas in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur.

Nurul Islam, the farm owner, lodged the complaint against former UP member Md Badal Mia with Kaliakoir Police Station yesterday, said Abul Fazal Md Nasim, officer-in-charge of the station.

Following the complaint, a police team was sent to the site for investigation, the OC informed our Gazipur correspondent.

According to the complaint, a group of 20-30 miscreants, allegedly led by former UP member Badal, launched an attack in Nadia Beel at Madankhali village under Boali union on Tuesday afternoon.

During the attack, they vandalised the warehouse adjacent to the farm and spread poison in the pond, according to the complaint.

Speaking to this correspondent, Badal denied the allegations.

He said, "I did not use poison... Nurul used to be my partner. I am supposed to get Tk 1.71 crore from him."