Pointing gun at woman: B'baria police forms committee to probe incident

The Brahmanbaria police formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident involving a DB police officer pointing a firearm at a woman's head, failing to nab her husband during a raid on Friday.

Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, superintendent of police (SP) in Brahmanbaria, said the committee, headed by additional SP Zainal Abedin, has been asked to submit its report within three working days.

Action will be taken as per the probe report, he said.

According to reports, the DB team led by sub-inspector (SI) Rezaul Karim went to Saudi-expat Nurul Alam Nuru's house to arrest him after a case was filed against him for misappropriating gold ornaments sent by another expat Abdul Quddus several months ago.

Quddus, who is now in Bangladesh, filed the case with Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station, alleging that he gave Nurul gold ornaments weighing around 400 gramme to deliver those to his family.However, Nurul didn't deliver all of it.

On Friday evening, the DB team reached at Nurul's house and locked in an argument and scuffle with the female members of the family. At one stage, SI Rezaul pointed a pistol at the head of Nurul's wife Bonna Begum.

Talking to our local correspondent, Bonna said the family of Quddus framed her husband as he did not make Quddus a partner in his own business in Saudi Arabia.

A family programme was going on when five to six people in plain clothes came and started searching. As my daughter screamed in fear, a DB men hit her on the head with a gun, leaving her injured, he added.

"As I protested, the DB official pointed pistol at my forehead and later fired blank. We want a fair trial of this incident," she said.

A video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Nuru's brother Sarwar Alam said Quddus while in Saudia Arabia did not gave gold to his brother directly, rather a third person gave the gold to him to hand over to the family.

"My brother handed over the amount of gold what he got from the third person. If something happened, it is done by him not by my brother," he said, adding that they have conveyed the same message to Sadar thana police after a case was filed against Nurul.

Contacted, SI Rezaul said DB Inspector Mofazzal Ali along with a constable first went there to capture the accused. But he was prevented from searching the house by family members.

"Later, I went there, and they misbehaved with me and helped the accused to escape. This led to a scuffle with them," he said.

"I did not point firearm to anyone. I was holding the firearm and the hand was on the direction due to the scuffle," he claimed.