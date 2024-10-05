PM's ex-principal secy Abul Kalam Azad arrested

The detective branch (DB) of police today arrested Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, from the Kalabagan area in the capital.

Rezaul Karim Mallik, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Detectives arrested Azad, a former Jamalpur-5 MP, from the place where he was hiding since the fall of the Awami League government, the DB chief said.

Abul Kalam Azad had previously served as the secretary of the Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance, the secretary of the Power Division under the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, and as principal secretary to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He was also the former chief coordinator for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the PMO.

In the January 2024 national election, Azad was elected lawmaker from the Jamalpur-5 constituency with the AL ticket.