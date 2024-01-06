Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 6, 2024 01:41 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 01:44 AM

PM expresses deep shock over train fire

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of four lives in the Benapole Express train fire in the capital's Golapbagh last night.

She directed the authorities concerned to investigate whether the fire was an act of sabotage.

She also prayed for the salvation of the departed souls and directed the authorities to take immediate steps for the treatment of the injured.

At least four people, including two children, were killed and several others were injured as Benapole Express was set on fire on Friday night.

Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell, said they recovered four bodies from the gutted coaches of the train.

