Plot to kill Joy: Mahmudur Rahman receives bail

Mahmudur Rahman, acting editor of the daily Amar Desh, was granted bail yesterday in a case filed over a plot to abduct and kill Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after the defence filed a petition with the court seeking bail for the journalist, court sources said.

On September 29, Mahmudur Rahman was sent to jail after his surrender before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka in connection with the same case.

On September 27, he returned to the country after spending over five and a half years in exile.

On August 17 last year, a court sentenced him to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in his absence.