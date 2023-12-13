Planners will be arrested soon: home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today vowed to identify and arrest the culprits responsible for sabotaging a rail track in Gazipur that led to an accident.

"We will identify all the planners soon and arrest them," said the minister during a press briefing at the secretariat today.

One person was killed and several injured when a 20-foot stretch of rail track was deliberately removed by unidentified saboteurs, leading to the derailment of the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express in Gazipur early today.

Police and district administration officials said they recovered two gas cylinders which were used to power gas cutters to sever the section of the track.

Asked about the railway ministry's request for 2,700 additional force for security after the incident, the home boss said the matter would be discussed.

However, he said the culprits deliberately selected a relatively remote place for the sabotaging of the rail track.

The foggy night also helped the saboteurs to hide their destructive activities, he added.

"Anyway, the accident happened. We have formed two investigation teams and they are working," he said.

The minister, however, acknowledged the letter sent by the railway ministry.

"The letter sent to us by the Ministry of Railways has asked for more force. We will discuss... We already have a department called Railway Police in Bangladesh Police.

[If required,] the necessary increase in manpower [in Railway Police] will be done," he said.

Referring to the lives lost and property damaged in the arson and acts of sabotage of last 14 years, he said the incidents are happening again.

"They are not only setting vehicles on fire but also uprooting railway lines. In this incident, one person was killed and seven people were seriously injured," the minister told reporters.

Referring to BNP and Jamaat, Asaduzzaman said they are carrying out this subversive activities again in bid to bring down the government in an unconstitutional way.

But they won't be successful, he added.

"The people of this country have turned away from them. That's why they doing these in a bid to foil the election."