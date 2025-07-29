Planned attempt to destroy key documents: PBI

The fire at the office of the BCS (Administration) Welfare Multipurpose Cooperative Society inside the capital's BIAM Foundation building was deliberately set to destroy important documents, said the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) yesterday.

PBI officials said the arson was planned and carried out by a group that included staff members of the cooperative.

Two people, including a staffer of the cooperative society, have so far been arrested in connection with the case, which was solved using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify a key suspect.

The fire broke out following an explosion in Room 504 of the building around 3:20am on February 27. The blast gutted the cooperative office, burning official documents, including deeds, land transfer papers, and purchase agreements, as well as cheque books, electronics, furniture, and air conditioning units.

Office assistant Abdul Malek died on the spot. Md Faruk, the driver of the cooperative's general secretary, later died from burn injuries.

Initially, police suspected the fire was caused by an air conditioner explosion. But following a case filed by Moshiur Rahman, the cooperative's general secretary and a retired secretary, the PBI began an investigation and found evidence suggesting foul play.

Speaking at a press briefing at the PBI's office in the capital's Kalyanpur, PBI Commissioner Abdur Rahman said investigators reviewed CCTV footage and found a masked individual entering the fifth floor and disabling a security camera.

Using AI technology, the individual was identified as Ashraful Islam, who was later arrested in Kurigram. His statement led to the arrest of BIAM administrative officer Zahidul Islam from Dhaka's Bashundhara area.

Rahman said Ashraful and Zahidul knew each other from Kurigram. A few months before the incident, Zahidul brought Ashraful to Dhaka and accommodated him at a three-star hotel.

According to investigators, Zahidul, Ashraful, Malek, and Faruk planned the arson to destroy sensitive documents. Zahidul reportedly promised to pay them Tk 10–12 lakh after the job was done.

On the night of the incident, Ashraful turned off the CCTV camera. Malek and Faruk entered the office, doused key documents in petrol, and set them on fire. Ashraful left the scene just before a massive explosion rocked the room.

Malek died immediately, while Faruk sustained severe burns. Ashraful fled the building and returned to the hotel. Zahidul later went to the scene and, with Ashraful's help, took Faruk to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, where he died during treatment.

The PBI said the perpetrators did not anticipate an explosion and had only intended to burn documents. The nature and contents of the destroyed documents are still being investigated.

"We've completed the first phase of the probe," Rahman said. "Next, we will try to identify what was in those documents and whether others were involved."

He said, "Although one of the CCTV cameras was turned off, the others were working. From there, we found a masked image of Ashraful and identified him based on his prior visits to the office."