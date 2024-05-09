PK Halder's associate Bashudeb along with wife granted HC bail in 15 cases

The High Court today granted anticipatory bail to Bashudeb Banerjee, an associate of PK Haldar and a director of International Leasing and Financial Services, along with his wife Papia Banerjee, also a director of the institution, in 15 cases filed on charge of money laundering.

The HC also directed them to surrender their passports to the trial court concerned saying that they cannot go aboard without permission from the court.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadot Hossain passed the order following separate petitions by the accused seeking bail in the case.

The two appeared before the HC today in connection with the cases.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the cases in 2021 on charge of laundering Tk 750 crore, said Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik.

Senior lawyer Md Nurul Islam Sujan and lawyer Julhas Uddin Ahmed argued for the petitioners while Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Asif Hossain and DAG AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the ACC and the state respectively.