Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 04:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 04:34 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Pistol, ammunition recovered in Gulshan: DMP

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 04:31 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 04:34 PM
Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) recovered a pistol and a cache of ammunition from a pile of garbage in Gulshan yesterday.

According to a DMP media release, the discovery was made near checkpost-10, next to Manarat University, around noon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The items recovered include a Walther PPK 7.65 pistol, seven rounds of 7.65 calibre ammunition, 23 rounds of .22 bore ammunition, and 38 shotgun cartridges.

Authorities have launched a legal investigation into the incident, DMP said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতে ইলিশ রপ্তানির আয় ছোট করে দেখার মতো না: রিজওয়ানা হাসান

ভারতে ইলিশ রপ্তানি হলেই দাম বাড়বে এটা ঠিক না বলেও মন্তব্য করেন তিনি।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জীবনদায়ী শোলমারীর প্রাণ বাঁচানোই দায়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে