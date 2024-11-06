Pistol, ammo registered to ex-home boss Kamal found abandoned

Police today recovered a pistol, magazines, and 25 rounds of ammunition registered to former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, which were found abandoned near his residence in the capital's Monipuripara area.

A team from Tejgaon Police Station recovered the firearm on Tuesday, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Tipped-off, they conducted a search and discovered an abandoned shopping bag between Houses #132 and 139 in Monipuripara. Upon searching the bag, they found one plastic gun case, one 32-caliber 7.62 mm pistol, two pistol magazines, 25 rounds of bullets, five cleaning kits, and a pistol licence.

Upon primary investigation and license verification, police said that the weapon belongs to former home minister Kamal.

In compliance with regulations, the recovered firearm and ammunition are now in the custody of Tejgaon Police Station, the police official said adding that legal proceedings were underway.

Kamal, also a former MP for Dhaka-12, faces multiple criminal charges, including murder. The ex-minister has been on the run since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.