Pilot Recruitment: CAAB suspends Biman captain Sazid’s licence

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has suspended the licence of Biman's Capt Sazid Ahmed for his alleged involvement in irregularities during pilot recruitment for the carrier.

The order, signed by the director of flight safety and regulations at CAAB on Monday, said his licence is put on hold until a probe into his involvement in recruiting unqualified pilots in February last year is complete.

Capt Sazid was the chief of training at Biman and he was removed from the post on March 9 .

On March 1, 2023, The Daily Star ran a report titled "Biman paying for hiring unqualified Boeing 777 pilots" pointing out the involvement of Capt Sazid in recruitment-related irregularities.

A Biman internal investigation found that he was involved in creating an "artificial pilot crisis" just to have his wife Sadia Ahmed recruited as a contractual pilot, said sources with knowledge of the probe.

The Daily Star in its report had pointed that Sadia's Higher Secondary School certificate was forged.

In late March, CAAB suspended her licence after finding that her educational certificate is fake.

A probe was initiated against Sadia but she left the country without appearing before a Biman probe body.

Biman's probe was abruptly stopped on October 18, according to an office order. Biman said it stopped the probe because the High Court had formed a committee to investigate the matter.

The HC, however, had issued no directives to Biman about stopping its probe.