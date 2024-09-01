Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 1, 2024 08:02 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 09:27 PM

Crime & Justice

Piling up protesters' bodies on van: Culprits identified

Says Dhaka's SP; four-member probe committee formed to investigate the incident
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 1, 2024 08:02 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 09:27 PM
video of bodies on van leads to police probe

Police have identified those who were involved in a incident where people assumed to be cops were seen pilling up bloodstained bodies on a van near Ashulia police station in Savar, said Ahmed Mueed, superintendent of police (SP) of Dhaka.

Police have formed a four-member probe committee to investigate the incident, he added.

The probe came after a grisly video of the bodies went viral on social media, raising questions about possible disrespectful handling of the bodies of quota movement victims.

After visiting Ashulia Police Station today, Ahmed Mueed told reporters that a four-member probe committee headed by Sajedur Rahman, additional superintendent of DSB police, is investigating the matter.

Viral video of August 5: Policemen seen piling up bodies on van

The SP said, "The video has come to our attention. A probe committee has already been formed and they are investigating the matter. We got everyone's cooperation. We also found who were involved in the incident and who were at the spot. We are not disclosing the names for our next steps. It will be revealed very soon."

Saying, police are not outside the law, the SP further said a case will be filed accusing the real culprits.

Not only students but many policemen were also burnt to death during the violence, said the police official.

In the nearly two-minute-long video believed to be taken in Savar area, a few people wearing vests are seen standing beside a van full with bodies covered in blood and bedsheets. Two people wearing police vests were seen throwing another body onto the pile.

Police authorities said they have seen the video and are verifying its authenticity.

