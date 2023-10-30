Physician stabbed to death in Rajshahi

A physician was stabbed to death by miscreants in Bornali Mor area of Rajshahi city early today.

The deceased was identified as Dr Golam Kazem Ali, a dermatologist of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He was from Chapainawabganj.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Police Station Suhrawardy said that Dr Ali was returning home after attending patients at his chamber in Lakshmipur area last night.

Around 11:45pm, when Dr Ali reached Bornali Mor area, a group of criminals stabbed him indiscriminately with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued and took him to the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital where he died around 1:00am, the OC added.

Efforts are on to arrest the attackers, said the officer.