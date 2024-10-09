'Phone call with Hasina': Barguna AL leader sued for sedition

Crime & Justice
Barguna District Awami League General Secretary was sued in a sedition case, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Shamim Ahmed of Barguna Sadar Police Station filed the case, which stemmed from a phone conversation the arrestee Jahangir Kabir, 60, allegedly had with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Officer-in-Charge Dewan Jaglul Hasan of Barguna Sadar Police Station told The Daily Star that the case is under investigation, and further legal action will be taken following a thorough probe.

Kabir, currently jailed in connection with two extortion cases, was arrested by a joint team from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Barguna Sadar Police, and Detective Branch police.

The arrest followed the circulation of a three-minute phone call recording, purportedly between Kabir and Sheikh Hasina, on August 12 at 8:10pm. The conversation took place after Sheikh Hasina left the country on August 5 amid political unrest, according to the case.

The phone call is an act of sedition under current Bangladeshi law, authorities have said.

