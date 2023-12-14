Petrol bomb hurled at JP candidate's home in Rajshahi

Arsonists last night hurled a petrol bomb at the village home of Prof Abul Hossain, the candidate of the Jatiya Party (JP) for Rajshahi-5 (Puthia-Durgapur) constituency.

Abul Hossain said the attack took place at Bhuban Nagar area in Rajshahi's Puthia upazila around 11:15pm when he was at his residence.

Parts of the house caught fire following the attack, and locals doused it. None was hurt, he said.

The JP leader said the attackers fled quickly, adding that he informed the police of the incident.

Saidur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Puthia Police Station, said they visited the spot and started investigating the matter.