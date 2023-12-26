Petitions seek 2 Bogrua BNP leaders’ whereabouts

Two separate writ petitions were filed with the High Court today seeking its orders on the authorities concerned of the government to find out the whereabouts of Bogura's BNP leaders Anwar Hossain Hridoy and Delwar Hossain who went missing allegedly after being detained by law enforcers on December 14.

Anwar's nephew Nurunnabi and Delwar's son Sajjad Hossain submitted the petitions through lawyer Kayser Kamal, saying that law enforcers reportedly detained them at different places in Kahalu upazila on December 14 but they were not produced before any court till yesterday.

Separate general diaries were lodged with the police station concerned in Bogura, but the law enforcers are yet to find out their whereabouts, they said in the petitions.

The petitioners prayed to the HC to direct the law enforcers to produce Anwar and Delwar before this court in 24 hours, Barrister Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star.

He said the petitioners also urged the HC to issue a rule asking the respondents to explain why they should not be ordered to produce them before this court so that the HC can be satisfied that they were not detained illegally.

The home secretary, inspector general of police, director general of Rab, and other officials concerned have been made respondents to the required rule, the lawyer said.

He said the HC may hear the petitions today.