Petition seeks inquiry into ex-land minister's assets abroad

A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a petition with the High Court seeking its order on the Anti-Corruption Commission and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit to inquire into allegation against former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury of amassing properties abroad.

Md Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the petition to the HC.

He lodged the petition based on news reports headlined "Saifuzzaman Chowdhury's empire in UK" and "Bangladeshi politician's £200 million empire in Britain" published on Bangla dailies "Samakal" and Manab Zamin on February 20.

Salah Uddin, in the petition, said Saifuzzaman did not mention in the affidavit of his nomination paper for the last national parliamentary election that he has property in the UK; so it is clear that Saifuzzaman may be involved in money laundering.

The petitioner said he will try to move the petition before the HC next week.