Petition seeks HC order to take action against Aziz

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its directive on the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) to take steps regarding reported corruption allegations against former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed.

A journalist named Md Sohail Rana, son of Yousuf Ali from Kaprangapara village under Panchagar Sadar Police Station in Panchagar, submitted the petition to the HC on Monday through Supreme Court lawyer AM Jamiul Hoque Faisal.

In the petition, he prayed to the HC to pass an order on the ACC to submit a report before this court regarding the steps taken against General (retd) Aziz Ahmed.

Petitioner Sohail Rana, who introduced himself as "currently employed as message editor in a daily newspaper" in the petition, cited reports published about Aziz Ahmed in the daily Jugantor on May 31, the daily Kalerkantha on May 31, and in the daily Manabzamin on June 5 this year.

Lawyer Jamil Hoque Faisal told The Daily Star yesterday that the High Court may hold hearing on the petition next week.