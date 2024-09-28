People lost confidence in police due to unprofessional activities of some: DMP chief

People lost confidence in police due to the unprofessional activities of a handful of members, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan said today.

This is an irreparable loss for the police force, he said, adding, "I have taken charge at a different time… we are trying to restore people's confidence in the police by working day and night."

He came up with the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a welfare meeting at a DMP police academy in Mirpur.

"I believe that with the joint efforts of all, we will reach a place where police will be a symbol of public confidence," said the DMP boss.

Mainul said that the responsibility of police is different from any other institution.

"Police are one of the most important institutions of the state. We maintain internal peace and order in the state. And a stable law and order situation is a prerequisite for the overall development of a country's trade and commerce," he said.

At the meeting, the DMP commissioner urged every member to perform the responsibilities assigned to them properly, by upholding the directives given by the senior officers to the force.

DMP's additional police commissioners, joint police commissioners, deputy commissioners of police concerned, and members of the POM (North, South, West) Division were present at the welfare meeting, among others.