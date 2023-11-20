People asked not to enter SC premises without necessity

The Supreme Court administration has issued a notification prohibiting all from entering the court premises without necessity.

Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman, registrar of the High Court Division of the SC, issued a notification to this effect yesterday under the instruction from the authorities concerned.

He said in the notification that those, who will enter into the SC compound in urgent necessity, must keep their respective national identity cards or passports with them.

Cars without stickers from the SC administration and Supreme Court Bar Association are also prohibited from entering the court premises.

If anybody enters the SC campus without any valid reasons or identity card or passport, he or she will be treated as an illegal intruder and appropriate legal action will be taken against them, he said in the notification.