PDB official ‘threatened with pistol over probe report’

A senior official of the Power Development Board (PDB) was allegedly threatened with death by a man who forcefully entered his Motijheel office yesterday and pressured him not to submit a report on alleged irregularities.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm on the 10th floor of the Wapda Building, which houses the PDB's procurement department, according to a press release issued today by Shamim Hasan, director (public relations) of the PDB.

Engineer Nannu Mia, director of procurement at the PDB, filed a general diary with Motijheel Police Station following the incident.

According to the GD, a man identifying himself as Anis entered Nannu's office and obstructed him from carrying out official duties.

He allegedly pressured the official not to submit a report prepared by a probe committee against a company named S Commercial Enterprise.

"At one point, he threatened to shoot me with a pistol, while hurling abusive language," the GD quoted Nannu as saying.

Anis claimed he was acting on behalf of Saifur Rahman, a representative of S Commercial Enterprise. Two others -- including one identified as Khaled from a firm named Technotech -- were seen waiting outside the office, one of them wearing a face mask, the GD added.

After issuing the threats, Anis and his associates left the premises. CCTV footage of the incident has been handed over to police, it added.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Nannu said the company in question had been awarded a Tk 26 crore project in Chattogram three years ago. In 2023, it withdrew 70 percent of the allocated funds. A subsequent probe found the company involved in irregularities.

Contacted, Mezbah Uddin, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station, said police were investigating the incident, including the alleged threats and brandishing of a firearm.