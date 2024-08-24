Patuakhali Auditorium: Ex-mayor sued over embezzling Tk 1.50cr

A case has been filed against six people including former Patuakhali municipal mayor and organising secretary of Patuakhali district Awami League, Dr Shafiqul Islam, on the charge of embezzling Tk 1.52 crore from a construction project.

Anti-Corruption Commission Patuakhali District Office Assistant Director Russell Roni filed the case on Thursday. The other accused are Patuakhali municipality's former Executive Engineer Md Abdul Halim; former Assistant Engineer Alak Samaddar; former Deputy Assistant Engineer Md Niazur Rahman and former Accountant SM Shahin.

According to the case, a contract was executed for the construction of the municipal auditorium adjacent to PDSA field with Md Shafiqur Rahman as the contractor in the financial year of 2015-2016. The contract was valued at Tk 6.33 crore for a period of 18 months. However, after reviewing documents, it can be seen that a total bill of Tk 5.03 crore was paid to the contractor for the construction.

In fact, work worth only Tk 3.50 crore has been completed so far and additional bills of Tk 1.52 crore have been embezzled.

Roni, the plaintiff in the case, said, "We valued the work done so far with engineers of the Public Works Department. We found Tk 1.52 crore has been paid as an additional bill to the contractor. The investigating officer will submit the charge sheet to the court after investigating the case.

Each of the accused in the case was contacted, but were unable to be reached for comment.

However, Shafiqur Rahman, the contractor, said that on paper he was the contractor but the municipal authority had completed the work. They only took his signature.