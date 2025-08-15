Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Fri Aug 15, 2025 01:15 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 01:27 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Patuakhali arrestee attempts suicide in police custody

Fri Aug 15, 2025 01:15 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 01:27 PM
He has been kept in duty officer’s room under close watch
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Fri Aug 15, 2025 01:15 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 01:27 PM

A man arrested in a theft case attempted to take his own life inside the Baufal Police Station in Patuakhali last night.

The detainee, Rakib Sikder, 20, of Ward 4 in Baufal municipality, was rescued after duty officer ASI Md Shahin Hawlader saw the incident on CCTV footage around 9:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I saw him trying to hang himself from the lock-up grille using a torn blanket. We immediately opened the door and brought him down," ASI Shahin said.

Police said Rakib was picked up around 1:45pm yesterday on charges of stealing from the house of one Advocate Enamul Haque in the municipality's Chandrapara area. He was placed in the lock-up after being brought to the police station.

Rakib claimed innocence, alleging that some locals framed him in the case. "I could not bear the false accusation, so I tried to kill myself," he said.

Baufal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Akteruzzaman Sarkar said Rakib was supposed to be produced before the court today. Following the suicide attempt, he has been kept in the duty officer's room under close watch.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ব্যাংক

এজেন্ট ব্যাংকিং: প্রত্যন্ত গ্রামেও পৌঁছে যাচ্ছে প্রবাসী আয়

বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের সর্বশেষ ত্রৈমাসিক প্রতিবেদনে বলা হয়েছে, ২০২৪-২৫ অর্থবছরের এপ্রিল-জুন সময়ে এজেন্ট আউটলেটের মাধ্যমে ১ লাখ ৮৩ হাজার ৮৮৮ কোটি টাকা প্রবাসী আয় এসেছে।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজশাহীতে একই পরিবারের ৪ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে