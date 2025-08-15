Patuakhali arrestee attempts suicide in police custody
A man arrested in a theft case attempted to take his own life inside the Baufal Police Station in Patuakhali last night.
The detainee, Rakib Sikder, 20, of Ward 4 in Baufal municipality, was rescued after duty officer ASI Md Shahin Hawlader saw the incident on CCTV footage around 9:00pm.
"I saw him trying to hang himself from the lock-up grille using a torn blanket. We immediately opened the door and brought him down," ASI Shahin said.
Police said Rakib was picked up around 1:45pm yesterday on charges of stealing from the house of one Advocate Enamul Haque in the municipality's Chandrapara area. He was placed in the lock-up after being brought to the police station.
Rakib claimed innocence, alleging that some locals framed him in the case. "I could not bear the false accusation, so I tried to kill myself," he said.
Baufal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Akteruzzaman Sarkar said Rakib was supposed to be produced before the court today. Following the suicide attempt, he has been kept in the duty officer's room under close watch.
