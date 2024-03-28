Patient dies amid interns’ strike at RMCH

A diarrhoea patient died at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital yesterday during the indefinite strike enforced by the interns.

Family alleged that Md Mahmudul, 55, died as he did not get treatment.

Mahmudul, of Pabna Sadar upazila, was hospitalised at 10:30pm on Tuesday and he died at 10:30am yesterday, said hospital staffers.

"No doctor visited my son since we reached the hospital. Only one came in the morning, but my son died after he left," said his mother Nurun Nahar.

Around 210 RMCH interns have been on strike since Sunday as part of the nationwide programmeto realise their four-point demand, including a rise in their allowances and safety at workplaces.

Attendants of several other patients also alleged that they were being deprived of proper services.

Contacted, RMCH Director Brig Gen FM Shamim Ahmed refuted the allegation that Mahmudul died because there were no doctors.

"The allegation is not true. A doctor attended him during his admission, then senior staffers looked after him," he said.

He added that mid-level and senior doctors were working round the clock in the absence of interns.

"At least 35 to 40 patients die every 24 hours at the hospital," the director said.

Mahmudul was among at least 24 patients who died at the hospital until 4:00pm yesterday, he said.