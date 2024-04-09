Passengers’ beat driver, conductor to death

A driver and conductor of a bus were beaten to death allegedly by some passengers in Savar's Ashulia during an altercation over overcharging yesterday, police said.

Sohel Rana Babu, driver of Itihash Paribahan, and Hridoy, 30, conductor of the same bus were declared dead at Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing College around 7:30pm, said Masudur Rhaman, inspector (investigation) at Ashulia Police Station.

Masudur said they were beaten up by passengers for overcharging near Dhaka Export Processing Zone on Nabinagar-Chandra Road.

Delwar Hossain, chairman of Itihas Paribahan, said they were beaten to death but he was unsure whether the feud was over overcharging .