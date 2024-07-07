‘Party feud behind my father’s killing’

Claims MP Azim’s daughter

Daughter of slain Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar yesterday said her father was killed for political reasons.

Anar's daughter Muntarin Ferdous Dorin said this while talking to reporters in front of Jatiya Press Club.

She said, "Of course, there must be internal party feuds [within Awami League] behind my father's killing. Otherwise, why would they [arrested suspects belonging to the ruling party] be involved in the brutal murder? They knew everything. They even came to comfort me!"

Two top leaders of Jhenaidah Awami League, Saidul Karim Mintu, the general secretary, and Kamal Ahmed Babu, the welfare affairs secretary, are currently in jail in connection with the murder.

Babu initially gave a confessional statement, but has recently applied to recant it alleging that he was coerced.

The two local Awami League leaders were arrested based on enough information, Doreen claimed.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house overnight. He left the house the next day saying he would visit a doctor.

On May 22, police from India and Bangladesh said Azim was killed in a Kolkata flat.