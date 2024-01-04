Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 04:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 04:11 PM

Participating in election campaign: Barishal’s additional commissioner suspended

File photo: Collected

Md Hamidul Alam, additional commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police, has been suspended from his post.

The home ministry issued a notification in this regard today.

Hamidul will be attached to the Police Headquarters, the notification said.

The circular did not elaborate the reason behind his suspension, but mentioned that the steps have been taken for the sake of public interest.

Earlier, Hamidul was served a show-cause notice by the election inquiry committee for his alleged involvement in the campaign for his wife who is contesting the 12th parliamentary election as an independent candidate from Bogura-1 constituency.

