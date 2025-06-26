Part of illegal shipbreaking yard demolished

A part of an illegally established shipbreaking yard in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram was demolished yesterday.

A joint drive, led by four executive magistrates from the Chattogram district administration, was conducted in Kohinoor Steel Shipbreaking Yard on Salimpur coast from 9:00am till 5:00pm with assistance of Rab, police, Ansar, Forest Department, and the Department of Environment.

During the drive, a newly constructed two-storey building inside the yard was knocked down.

Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer in Chattogram, said, "The land belongs to the Forest Department. We had informed the district administration accordingly. After a lengthy official process, we were finally able to reclaim it today [yesterday]."