Parked truck torched in Rajshahi city

Arsonists set a truck on fire while it was parked near a market in Seroil Colony area of Rajshahi city early today.

The cabin of the Shovon Enterprise truck was damaged in the fire, said Abu Sama, senior station officer of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Unidentified persons set fire to the vehicle around 4:00am, the official told our Rajshahi correspondent.

Being informed by a local, the firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The driver took the truck away before police reached there, said Mahbub Alam, officer-in-charge of Chandrima Police Station.

There is no hartal or blockade today.

BNP and its allies observed a 48-hour hartal from Sunday, and also called a 48-hour blockade from tomorrow. A number of vehicles have been torched during a series of blockades and hartals called by the parties since October 28, when violence between police and party activists erupted centring a rally in Dhaka.

BNP and its allies called the latest round of hartal and blockade to protest the Election Commission's announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election, and to press home their demand for polls under a non-party caretaker government.