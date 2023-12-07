Parked staff bus set on fire in Cumilla

Arsonists in Cumilla's EPZ area torched a staff bus of Jahan Footwear early today, on the second day of the two-day blockade being enforced by BNP and its allies.

They set the bus, parked at Unaishar area near Cumilla EPZ, was set on fire around 4:00am, and fled, said Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Sadar South Police Station.

Driver of the bus, Mohammad Hanif, told The Daily Star, "I woke up and rushed to the scene and saw the bus burning. Later, locals managed to extinguish the fire, but the bus was completely burnt."

The bus used to carry workers from Unaishar Yasin Market area to their factory, he said.

"We are trying to identify and arrest those involved in this incident as soon as possible," added the OC.

BNP and its allies have called a 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

It is the 10th round of blockades called by the opposition parties since October 28.