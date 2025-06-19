Parents kill son, dump body in drain: police

Police recovered the body of a young man wrapped in a sack from a drain near a house two days ago in Narayanganj.

The victim Jony Sarkar, 25, was from the Lalkha area of Purba Sehachar under Narayanganj Sadar upazila, said police.

Initially, the victim's father filed a murder case accusing unknown individuals, however, after investigation, police found that the father strangled the son himself and dumped the body in a nearby drain with the help of the mother.

Fatullah police disclosed the information at a press briefing this afternoon.

Police arrested the victim's parents from the Lalkha area last night.

The accused are Karuna Roy Sarkar, 53, and his wife Anita Rani Sarkar, 48, of Bishtapur village in Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj. They had been living in a rented house in the Lalkha area of Narayanganj Sadar.

Md Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said both the father and mother confessed to the crime under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the court this afternoon.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Circle A) Md Hasinuzzaman, at the press conference, said police recovered the body of 25-year-old Jony from a drain at Lalkha area after being informed by locals on Tuesday morning.

The same day, Jony's father, Karuna Sarkar, filed a murder case with the police station.

"However, after reviewing CCTV footage and analysing information and evidence, police found that the parents were directly involved in the murder. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and gave a detailed account of the incident," said the official.

Quoting the confessional statement deposited to the court, Hasinuzzaman said Jony was "a drug addict and had a delinquent nature".

"He often beat his parents whenever they refused him money for drugs. On the night of the incident, on Monday, he returned home in a drugged state [under the influence of drugs] and behaved badly with them again over money," he added.

"Around 10:30pm, after Jony had dinner and fell asleep, his father hit him on the head with a wooden object. Then, he strangled Jony to death.

"The father tied up the body with the help of the mother, placed it in a sack, and carried the body on his head and dumped it in a nearby drain," said the addl SP.

OC Shariful said the parents will be made accused and shown arrested in the case.