Parents among 3 held for teenaged daughter's murder

Police have arrested the parents and brother-in-law of a teenaged girl charged with her murder over a relationship with a local youth.

The victim was allegedly strangled to death by her family members on the night of August 20 in Patuakhali's Bauphal upazila following an altercation about her relationship, said Patuakhali's Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Bauphal circle) Arif Muhammad Shakur.

While briefing the reporters around 8:15pm yesterday, the police officer confirmed that the arrests were made late on August 26.

The arrestees, the 14-year-old's father Nazrul Islam, mother Amena Begum, and brother-in-law Kamal Hossain, admitted to killing her during primary interrogation, said Shakur.

He added that the arrestees were produced before a local court yesterday where they also gave confessional statements under section 164.

Md Atikul Islam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Bauphal Police Station, said that locals on August 23 found the body from a canal, which is one kilometre away from their house in Konakdia. Following the recovery, Nazrul himself filed a case accusing unidentified persons of abducting and killing his daughter, he added.

He said, "During investigation of the case, we had suspicions about the case. After gathering evidence and questioning suspects, we confirmed that the victim's parents and brother-in-law were directly involved in the killing."

Police official Atikul told The Daily Star that on the night of August 20, the victim got into an argument with her family over her relationship. At one stage, her parents and brother-in-law strangled her to death. Later, they dumped the body in the canal.