Papia secures HC bail, freed from Cumilla jail

Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled Jubo Mohila League leader of Narsingdi, was freed from Cumilla Central Jail today after obtaining bail from the High Court.

"After verifying her bail documents Papia was freed from Cumilla jail at 6:00pm," Abdullah Al Mamun, senior jail superintendent of Cumilla Central Jail, confirmed The Daily Star.

Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a lower court on October 12, 2020 in an arms case over the possession of illegal firearms and bullets.

There are six cases against Papia, including drugs case.

Since the court verdict she was serving time in Kashimpur Central Jail but was transferred to Cumilla Central Jail on July 3, last year for torturing prisoners.

Papia, Sumon, and two of their associates were arrested on February 22, 2020 from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Rab seized passports, foreign currencies, and counterfeit notes from their possession during their arrest.

During raids on Papia's residences in Dhaka and Narsingdi, Rab found a pistol, bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor, cash, bank cards, and cheques.

The couple was placed on remand twice for a total of 30 days in narcotics, arms and Special Powers Act cases.