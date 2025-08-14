Papia, husband get 3.5 years in jail for amassing Tk 6.24 crore illegally

Expelled Jubo Mohila League leader caught attempting to flee Bangladesh with accomplices in 2020

A Dhaka court today sentenced Jubo Mohila League's expelled leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon to three years and six months imprisonment in a case filed over amassing about Tk 6.24 crore illegally.

Judge Mohammad Abu Taher of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka handed down the sentence in presence of the couple at the courtroom. The two were on bail.

Soon after the verdict, the judge cancelled their bail and ordered police to send them to jail with conviction warrant.

The judge also fined them Tk 5 lakh each, in default of which they will have to serve six months more in jail.

In the verdict, the judge said the prosecution was able to prove the charges brought against them undoubtedly and so they were punished.

Earlier the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of 22 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case. On November 30, 2021, the same court framed charges against the couple in the case.

On March 30, 2021, Anti-Corruption Commission's Deputy Director Shahin Ara Momtaz, also investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Senior Special Judge's Court.

The ACC filed the case against the couple with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka on August 4, 2020.

According to the case statement, Papia paid over Tk 3.23 crore cash to the Westin Hotel for services between October 12, 2019 and February 22, 2020.

A team of Rab-1 arrested Papia, her husband and their two accomplices from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport when they were trying to leave the country on February 22, 2020.