Panic as gunfire rocks Thanchi Bazar

Panic spread among locals in Thanchi today as gunfire were reported in the bazar area of the town.

According to Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Thanchi Md Mamun, the gunfire started around 9:30pm and was still continuing till the report was filed around 10:00pm.

Police and BGB are exchanging fire with unidentified miscreants, he said, adding that gunfights were going on in two places.

Neither the police nor the BGB were immediately available for comments.

However, the gunfight triggered panic among the locals in the market and adjacent areas, days after armed terrorists shot and robbed Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi Bazar.

Within 200 to 300 yards of Thanchi Bazar is Thanchi Thana, a BGB camp and at the end of Thanchi Bazar there is a Bangladesh Army check post.