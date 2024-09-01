Palak, Tuku, 4 others on fresh remand in murder cases

A Dhaka court today placed former minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and four others on different terms of fresh remand in four murder cases.

The four others are Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, general secretary of DU Chhatra League; Ahmad Hossain, Awami League organising secretary; Arif Khan Joy, former deputy sports minister; and Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, former chairman of Chattogram Port Authority.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam passed the orders around 7:15am, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Palak was placed on a six-day fresh remand in two cases filed over the deaths of Suman Sikdar, 31, in Badda and two students -- Ikram Hossain Cowsar and Omar Faruk -- in Sutrapur of Dhaka city during quota reform protests on July 19.

He was produced before the court with a 14-day fresh remand prayer in the cases.

On August 20, Masuma, mother of Suman, filed a case with Badda Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 179 others, while the other case was filed by one Nasrin Begum, 51, with Sutrapur Police Station against Hasina and 11 others in the same day.

Today, Shaikat and Ahmad Hossain were placed on a three-day fresh remand in a case filed with Adabor Police Station over the death of a garment worker, Rubel.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of Rubel, filed the case with Adabor Police Station against Hasina and 147 others.

In addition, Tuku, Joy and Sohail were put on a three-day fresh remand today in a case filed over the death of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, a 11th grader, in Lalbagh on July 18 after the trio were produced before the court with a seven-day fresh remand.

On August 19, Kamrul Hasan, father of Khalid, filed the case with Lalbagh Police Station against Hasina and 51 others.

On August 25, Palak, Shaikat, Ahmad Hossain, Tuku, Joy and Sohail were placed on a seven-day remand in the same case.

On August 15, Palak, Tuku and Shaikat were placed on 10-day remand in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over the death of rickshaw-puller Kamal Mia in Paltan on July 19.

On August 20, Joy was placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Mohammadpur on July 19.