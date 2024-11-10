Palak falls ill in remand, admitted to DMCH

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) last night after he fell ill in police remand.

Palak, who is currently under investigation in connection with a murder in Dhaka's Jatrabari area, is now receiving treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of DMCH, said Sub-Inspector Mohammad Faruk, stationed at the Dhaka Medical College police outpost.

The SI said Palak was brought in around 9:00pm after experiencing health complications while in custody.

The former minister was initially detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on August 14 from the Nikunja area. Following his arrest, Palak was placed on a 10-day remand related to the Jatrabari murder case. Authorities have since linked him to multiple other cases.