Over Tk 1cr found in raid on office of Hamid Group

Ex-state minister Nasrul’s family owns the business

Members of law enforcement agencies and army raided the office of Hamid Group in Banani early yesterday and recovered Tk 1.05 crore and a pistol.

The drive began at the office in the 13-storey Priyo Prangan Tower on Road-17 around 2:00am ended around noon, police said.

Staffers said four floors of the building are used as the office of Hamid Real Estate Construction Ltd.

The business and the building is owned by the family of former state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid, sources said, adding that one of his brothers look after the business.

"A total of Tk 1.05 crore, 510 Turkish lira, 200 British pounds, a pistol, two magazines and 50 bullets were recovered during the raid," Anisur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Banani Police Station, told The Daily Star.

The staffers alleged that the raid was conducted when no staffers were present there.

However, police said the staffers did not cooperate, forcing them to seek assistance from the fire service to break open the vaults.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, Additional District Magistrate of Dhaka AKM Hedaitul Islam, coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Sarjis Alam, another coordinator Hasnat Abdullah, and Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur were present during the drive.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) ordered the freezing of bank accounts of several individuals, including Nasrul and former Dhaka Metropolitan Police joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar.

Meanwhile, the BFIU yesterday asked banks to freeze the accounts of former lawmaker Shamim Osman, his brother and former lawmaker AKM Salim Osman and their family members.

The banks were also instructed to suspend the locker facilities for the members of the families for the next 30 days.

Besides, the banks were asked to suspend the transactions through their privately owned institutional accounts. The BFIU sought an update on the accounts in the next five working days.