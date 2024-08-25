Over 200 AL men sued for vandalising BNP office in Pirojpur

A case was filed against 77 named Awami League men including some of the party's local leaders and 100-150 unidentified persons on charge of vandalising Pirojpur district BNP office on August 4.

Md Enamul Haque, a member of the district BNP unit's convener committee, filed the case last night, our local correspondent reports.

According to the case statement, the accused including Aktheruzzaman Fulu, joint general secretary of Pirojpur district unit AL, its organising secretary Ziaul Ahsan Gazi, the district BCL unit's former president Aniruzzaman Anik and former general secretary Iftekharuzzaman Sajal attacked the BNP office and vandalised it on August 4.

The attackers also blasted crude bombs to create panic among general people and looted television from the office and burnt the chairs and other goods there.