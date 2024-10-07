Over 1,200 arrested in narcotics control drive: DNC

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) conducted 5,264 raids across the country between September 4 and October 5, resulting in the arrest of 1,299 individuals, including 89 top drug dealers, 11 of whom are described as "godfathers," Khondker Mostafizur Rahman, director general of the DNC said today

During a press briefing held at the department's headquarters, Mostafizur detailed the massive haul from the operations, which included 3,09,101 yaba pills, 3.76 kg of heroin, 1.1 kg of crystal meth (ice), 3,774 bottles of Phensedyl, 2,416 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,416 cans of beer, 5,791 Tapentadol tablets, 1,380 litres of brewed liquor, 664.2 kg of cannabis, and 4,222 ampoules of injectable drugs.

Additionally, authorities seized a shotgun, 51 rounds of bullets, nine vehicles, and 21,11,780 in cash.

The special operation, which began on September 4, is part of the DNC's ongoing efforts to control the distribution and consumption of illegal drugs in the country.

"Regular socially conscious meetings and rallies are being organised across the country as part of our drug awareness campaign," Mostafizur said.

Additionally, the DNC has been working to expand the capacity and services of both government and private rehabilitation centres to better treat drug addicts and help build a drug-free society.