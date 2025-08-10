Over 1,100 sharp weapons seized from New Market shops

More than 1,100 sharp weapons were recovered from shops and warehouses in Dhaka's New Market area last night.

At least nine people were detained during the operation, said Lt Col Nazim Ahmed, commanding officer of 23 East Bengal Regiment of Bangladesh Army and in-charge of Suhrawardy Medical College army camp.

"We primarily suspect that they are used in criminal activities involving teenage gangs and muggers," he said.

Based on intel reports, the seizure was part of a two-day operation under the supervision of the army's Suhrawardy Medical College camp.

The operation was carried out following confessions of recently arrested suspects and media reports indicating that such knives were being rented or sold to criminal groups, said the commanding officer.

The confiscated weapons will be handed over to the Detective Branch for further legal action.

Investigations are underway to determine whether shop owners had any links to criminal networks, the official added.