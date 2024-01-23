Over 100 kgs of marijuana seized from fish carrying drums: Rab

Disguised as a fish-laden vehicle, a pick-up van loaded with over 100 kilograms of marijuana has been seized by members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-3)

Concealed inside drums used to carry fish, the contraband was meticulously packed and sealed in plastic bags.

In order to evade law enforcers at the check points, the traffickers claimed to be on their way to the Jatrabari fish depot in Dhaka, having loaded fish from Chandina area of Cumilla, Rab says.

Rab-3 seized the pick-up van and arrested two traders near the Meghna New Town area in Narayanganj last night.

The arrestees are Md Mohosin, 40, and Pintu Chandra Sarker, 24.

Addressing the media today, the Rab-3 commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said that the traders have been collecting narcotics from different bordering areas of the country and selling those in Dhaka and Narayanganj for the last few years.

Arrestee Mohosin is the ringleader of the syndicate while Pintu is his associate. The syndicate also has members in Cumilla, Narayanganj, and Dhaka.

The syndicate have been applying different techniques to smuggle the narcotics including posing as drivers of private vehicles and bus passengers, Rab said.

Mohosin is accused in several cases and he was last arrested on November 3, 2022. However, he managed to secure bail within three months and again went back to the life of crimes.