Orion Group files another Tk 500cr defamation case against Independent TV

The Orion Group yesterday filed yet another Tk 500 crore defamation case with a Dhaka court against Independent Television for airing "misleading reports" regarding a flyover project.

The case was filed with the court of Dhaka's 4th Joint District Judge Tamanna Farah, Orion's counsel Shahriar Ahmed told The Daily Star.

The court set October 15 for the hearing on its acceptance, he said.

Independent TV's Editor-in-Chief and CEO M Shamsur Rahman and reporter Abdullah Al Rafi were also made defendants in the case.

According to a case statement, Independent TV aired "defamatory and baseless allegations" concerning Orion's flagship project, the Jatrabari-Gulistan Flyover, on September 18 and 19.

"The reports broadcasted by Independent Television contained false and misleading claims, including accusations regarding shareholder removal, escalated project costs, and mismanagement of toll collections," said the case statement.

"Such defamatory reporting has caused severe reputational harm and could potentially discourage private investment in the country's infrastructure sector, jeopardising broader socio-economic development," it added.

On September 19, the Orion Group filed a Tk 500 crore defamation case with the same court against Independent Television for airing "defamatory and false reports aimed at damaging the company's reputation".