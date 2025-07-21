‘Only offenders being arrested’

Home adviser denies mass arrest allegations

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday dismissed mass arrest allegations following the recent Gopalganj unrest.

"Those who committed crimes are the ones being arrested," Adviser Jahangir said while responding to a journalist's question after the meetings of the "Core Committee on Law and Order" and the "Special Law and Order Meeting on Dhaka and Its Adjacent Areas", held at the Secretariat.

Replying to another query that army was seen firing, the adviser said, "In certain situations, they had to respond accordingly. They [army] acted in line with the prevailing circumstances."

The adviser explained that the first meeting yesterday was the regular weekly coordination meeting where inter-ministerial cooperation is discussed to resolve minor but urgent issues.

The second meeting focused on law and order in Dhaka and involved DCs, Rab officials, and military personnel.

On the Gopalganj violence, he acknowledged the gravity of the situation but said political activities often come with such events.

"We've also faced similar incidents before. The important thing is whether actions are being taken afterward, and we are taking action," he said.

Responding to concerns about attacks during yesterday's hartal, Jahangir said, "Yes, two vehicles were set on fire. But compared to previous hartals, this time there has been a noticeable reduction in sabotage…"

Regarding the absence of a case over the Gopalganj deaths, he said, "A probe committee has been formed. The matter is under investigation. You have seen the situation; the actions taken are also visible."

Asked whether the current law enforcement agencies can ensure a free and fair election, he responded confidently and said, "Why not? There's still time. Preparations are underway, training is ongoing, and we are equipping them to ensure a peaceful election."