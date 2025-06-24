One to walk gallows, four get life imprisonment

A Sirajganj court yesterday sentenced a man to death and four others to life imprisonment on charge of killing a man in 2018.

The court also acquitted 13 others from the charge.

Additional district judge Mohammad Mahabubur Rahman pronounced the verdict at noon in presence of the convicts.

Convict Md Tarikul Islam alias Tarek, 38, got death penalty and was also fined Tk 50,000 or six-month imprisonment in default.

Those handed life imprisonment are: Md Selim, 42; Md Badal, 39; Md Nazrul Islam, 40; and Saidul Islam Khan, 43.

All the convicts hailed from Ranigram village under Sirajganj Municipality.

Additional public prosecutor of the court Advocate Hamidul Islam confirmed the developments.

According to the case statement, Tarikul and his associates hacked Md Golam Mostafa, a resident of Ranigram village, on October 3, 2018. He died while being taken to hospital. Mostafa's wife filed the case with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station.

Police later submitted charge sheet accusing 18 people.