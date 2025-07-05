One of two convicts snatched from Patgram Police Station arrested

BNP and Jubo Dal leaders expelled over Lalmonirhat attack

Police have arrested one of the two convicts who were snatched away from Patgram Police Station in Lalmonirhat during a violent attack on Wednesday night.

Sohel Rana Chapal was apprehended early today from the Mirzar Court area of Patgram upazila.

Sohel, son of Shamsul Haque from Mirzar Court area, had been convicted along with Belal Hossain, son of Liakat Ali of Maminpur.

Belal remains on the run.

According to police and locals, although both Sohel and Belal are affiliated with BNP politics, neither currently holds any positions in the party.

Police said the duo had been caught red-handed on Wednesday evening while allegedly extorting money from stone and sand-laden trucks on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway at Saror Mor area near Patgram town.

A mobile court led by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer sentenced both men to one month of simple imprisonment and sent them to Patgram Police Station.

Later that night, between 200 and 250 people stormed the police station, vandalised and looted property, and forcibly took away the two convicts.

Eight policemen, including the officer-in-charge (OC) of the station, were injured in the attack.

Two of them are currently undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Following the incident, Sub-Inspector Shamsul Haque filed a case on Thursday night, naming 27 BNP and affiliated organisation leaders and activists, and accusing more than a hundred unidentified individuals.

In response to the incident, BNP and Jubo Dal expelled two of their leaders for breaching party discipline and damaging the organisation's image.

They are Badsha Jahangir Mostazir Chapal, a member of Patgram upazila BNP, and Mahmud Hossain, joint convener of the Patgram municipal unit of Jubo Dal.

Jahangir's expulsion notice was signed by Jaynul Abedin Swapan, office secretary of Lalmonirhat district BNP, while Mahmud's was signed by Minhajul Islam Bhuiyan, assistant office secretary of the Jubo Dal central committee. Both letters urged law-enforcing agencies to take legal action against the expelled members.

Patgram upazila BNP president Shapikar Rahman confirmed the expulsions.

Lalmonirhat Superintendent of Police Md Torikul Islam said, "No one involved in the incident will be spared. We have identified several perpetrators using CCTV footage, video evidence, and other data. Operations are underway to arrest them."