One of the main coordinators of KNF arrested in Bandarban

Rab last night arrested a leader of the Kuki-Chin National Front during its joint drive with police, Border Guard Bangladesh and the army.

The arrestee is Cheosim Bom, 55, a founding member of KNF and one of the main coordinators of the armed group.

RAB-15 camp commander Lt Colonel HM Sajjad briefed the media on the arrest at a press briefing at the Bandarban Zilla Parishad auditorium around 3:30pm this afternoon.

Sajjad said Cheosim is related to KNF chief Nathan Lanchao Bom. Cheosim was also the main coordinator of the agreement between KNF and Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya for arms training.

The agreement was signed at Cheosim's house in Sharon Para of Suwalok union in Bandarban Sadar, according to intelligence sources.

Cheosim was arrested from his house last night as part of the ongoing joint operation.

Rab got information that he was staying home, and surrounded the village for half an hour as they waited for confirmation, Lt Col Sajjad said.

Once they got word that Cheosim was at home, they entered the house and found him locked inside a steel closet.

Cheosim's family members had locked him inside the closet after hearing of the presence of law enforcers, he said.

An airgun was recovered from the house.