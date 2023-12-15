Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 11:31 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 03:39 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

One suspected Ansar Al Islam militant arrested

Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 11:31 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 03:39 AM
Oust-Govt Movement: Family members now face arrests

A member of the banned militant organisation Ansar Al Islam has been arrested in Gazipur, claimed Rab.

Ramizul Islam was arrested today around 3:30am from Rajendrapur intersection in Gazipur, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Parvez Rana of Rab-1 Gazipur Porabari camp confirmed The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A laptop, two mobile phones, five SIM cards, four banned books, and four pamphlets on Islamist literature were recovered from him.

Under the cover of Islam Pharmacy owned by him at Rajendrapur Mor, he used to transact money for the organisation's management through various channels, the official said.

During preliminary interrogation, he admitted to being one of the members of Ansar Al Islam, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

বঙ্গবন্ধুর নেতৃত্বে সুমহান বিজয়

ব্যক্তিত্বের অমোঘ এক মানবিক আকর্ষণ ছিল বঙ্গবন্ধুর। সাগর বা মহাসাগরের গভীরতা মাপা যাবে, কিন্তু বাংলার মানুষের প্রতি বঙ্গবন্ধুর ভালোবাসা কোনোদিনই পরিমাপ করা যাবে না। তিনি ছোটকে বড় করতেন, বড়কে করতেন...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গাজীপুরে ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুত: এখনো আতঙ্ক কাটেনি গ্রামবাসীর

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification