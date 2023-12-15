One suspected Ansar Al Islam militant arrested

A member of the banned militant organisation Ansar Al Islam has been arrested in Gazipur, claimed Rab.

Ramizul Islam was arrested today around 3:30am from Rajendrapur intersection in Gazipur, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Parvez Rana of Rab-1 Gazipur Porabari camp confirmed The Daily Star.

A laptop, two mobile phones, five SIM cards, four banned books, and four pamphlets on Islamist literature were recovered from him.

Under the cover of Islam Pharmacy owned by him at Rajendrapur Mor, he used to transact money for the organisation's management through various channels, the official said.

During preliminary interrogation, he admitted to being one of the members of Ansar Al Islam, he added.