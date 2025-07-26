One more case filed over Gopalganj violence, total accused 10,187

One person named in the case has been arrested and sent to jail

A new case has been filed with Khashiani Police Station over July 16 violence in Gopalganj, raising the total number of cases to 11 and the number of accused to 10,187.

Khashiani Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Taj Uddin Ahmed said a case was filed last night by Sub-Inspector Md Nasir Uddin of Ramdia Police Outpost under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He filed the case naming 87 people and accusing another 200 to 250 unidentified individuals over the incident of road blockades by felling trees in the Phukra area of Khashiani upazila on July 16.

Officer-in-Charge of Khashiani Police Station Kamal Hossain told The Daily Star that one person named in the case has been arrested and sent to jail.

Earlier, police filed four murder cases with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, while one case each was lodged in Khashiani, Kotalipara, and Tungipara, making a total of 10 cases before this latest one.

Law enforcement agencies have so far arrested 335 individuals across the district in connection with the violence. Of them, one was arrested in the past 24 hours alone. According to sources from five police stations, 112 people were arrested in Sadar, 78 in Khashiani (including the most recent arrest), 88 in Muksudpur, 29 in Tungipara, and 28 in Kotalipara.

The violence broke out on July 16 when leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations allegedly attacked participants of the NCP programme. The ensuing clashes with law enforcement left five people dead and more than 50 injured.

To bring the situation under control, Gopalganj's Deputy Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Muhammad Kamruzzaman initially imposed Section 144 and later declared a curfew that night. Although the curfew was extended several times, both the curfew and Section 144 were lifted last Sunday.